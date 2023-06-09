Perhaps it should have been expected, as All-Star guard James Harden being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers — at his request — has resulted in him being on his third team since the 2020-21 season. Regardless, Harden appears to be trying to angle himself towards another franchise after yet another disappointing end to his postseason, finding himself linked to both the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.

With that being said, the idea of Harden heading to Phoenix could grow legs amid what may be an imminent ending to the Suns' partnership with Chris Paul. However, his links to Houston appear to more fiction than fact, according to Heavy Sports insider Steve Bulpett.

“There’s this talk about him going back to Houston, but from what I understand it’s nothing more than a negotiating ploy,” an anonymous NBA executive tells Bulpett. “He knows that these guys aren’t going to max him. He’s no longer a max player, but he’s hoping that Philly wants him back and is willing to pay him.”

The idea that Harden would be using the Rockets' interest in adding star talent, history with him as the face of the franchise, and their truckload of cap space as leverage in contract negotiations with the Philadelphia 76ers makes sense from the business side.

As does rationale that questions not only the sincerity of Harden's desire to return to Houston but the fit he would have on a rebuilding team:

“Houston’s making changes,” the executive adds, “so what connections will James have with the new people — and why would Houston, that has a bunch of youngsters that they’re trying to grow into NBA players, why would they bring in someone with James’ history of partying?”