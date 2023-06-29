The Boston Celtics have already traded Javonte Green away, yet that doesn't mean the Chicago Bulls wing wouldn't want a potential reunion, as the latest NBA rumors indicate.

Green has had a long journey to the NBA, as he bounced around multiple European leagues after going undrafted in 2015. Following an impressive showing in the 2019 summer league, the C's gave the 29-year-old his first crack at the Association. He played a minor role off their bench before being traded to the Bulls in 2021. In Chicago, he earned more minutes and surpassed all of his previous career highs.

Although his time was short in Beantown, Green formed a strong friendship with Celtics star Jayson Tatum. In fact, Green would be happy to team up with Tatum again, per NBA rumors from insider Sean Deveney.

Javonte Green “would welcome” a return to Boston in free agency, according to @SeanDeveney. Green remains close friends with Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/vpUkwWyshB — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) June 29, 2023

Green is currently an unrestricted free agent and could possibly sign with the C's for a low price. Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens loves bringing back former players, so it wouldn't be a shock to see Green wear green once more.

In addition, being friends with Tatum gets you places. Just ask Amile Jefferson, Tatum's former Duke teammate who recently left his alma mater for an assistant coaching job in Boston.

Or you can ask Harry Giles III, another one of Tatum's college teammates. The former Sacramento King has struggled with injuries his whole career, resulting in him missing his entire rookie season and still having it counted as a full year in his two-way contract.

In order to correct this grievance, Tatum stuck up for Giles and got the league to adjust the two-way contract rules in the newest CBA.

Included in the story, how NBA agent Daniel Hazan, with an assist from Jayson Tatum and NBPA, helped change the two-way contract eligibility requirement that will informally be dubbed the “Harry Giles III rule.” https://t.co/9KOjnqMu0N pic.twitter.com/nvZCtwJKQo — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2023

Clearly, having a star like Tatum as your pal doesn't hurt your chances in the NBA. So, perhaps a return from Green isn't impossible, as the Virginia native could come off the bench for a talented Celtics squad.