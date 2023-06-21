The Boston Celtics are hiring Amile Jefferson as an assistant to head coach Joe Mazzulla, according to Travis Branham.

Jefferson most recently spent the 2022-23 season with his alma mater Duke as an assistant under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer. He last played professionally for Galatasaray in Turkey in 2021.

Jefferson spent parts of four seasons in the NBA and G-League with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic and the Celtics. His last NBA contract was with Boston when he signed an Exhibit 10 contract in December 2020. He never played for the Celtics and was waived 15 days later. Jefferson played in 30 NBA games during his career, all with the Magic.

The Celtics are seeing another overhaul to their coaching staff this offseason, the first with Mazzulla as head coach. Three assistants are joining Ime Udoka's staff in Houston as he takes over for the Rockets and Damon Stoudamire left to become the head coach at Georgia Tech.

Boston has already hired several assistants to fill the voids, bringing in Sam Cassell, Charles Lee and Phil Pressey who have a combined 25 years of NBA coaching under their belts.

Mazzulla is picking his own staff for the first time since being named head coach on Feb. 16. He had been the interim since September 2022 after Udoka's suspension.

The Celtics have consistently been one of the best teams in the NBA despite the ongoing changes to the coaching staff, a testament to the players on the roster. Joe Mazzulla and Co. will have plenty of new faces in the building, including an NCAA champion, Amile Jefferson.