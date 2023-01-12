The Utah Jazz, after a torrid start to the season, have come back down to earth. Their tumble down the standings may lead to their decision to sell off on some of their pieces that could be of help to contending teams such as Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, among others. In fact, the Jazz almost pulled off a trade for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, with their insistence on acquiring more first-round picks being the only holdup in the reported three-team trade framework.

However, trade talks between the Jazz and Hawks appear to have reignited without the complicated addition of a third party.

Per Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Jazz and Hawks “have discussed” a potential trade for John Collins centered on Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Nonetheless, the Jazz want the Hawks to add a first-round pick to complete the deal so they could add even more to their already-filled to the brim treasure chest of draft assets. This is so because the Jazz brass believe that both Vanderbilt and Beasley deserve to net them a first-rounder each in a potential trade.

John Collins’ career could be reinvigorated with a move to the Salt Lake City. Increasingly marginalized within the Hawks’ offense season after season, the 6’10 big man will be a more featured option in the Jazz offense. He could even see a resurgence similar to that of Lauri Markkanen.

Meanwhile, the Hawks could fill the void the Kevin Huerter trade left with the acquisition of Malik Beasley. Beasley is making 3.1 of his 8.6 attempts from downtown per night, good for 36.1 percent, a solid enough clip for someone who takes as many attempts as he does. Moreover, Jarred Vanderbilt is a versatile 6’9 forward who could defend multiple positions, and he has even shown flashes of a three-point shot.

This potential trade could end up being a win-win for both parties. The only question now is how willing would the Hawks be to relinquish yet another first-rounder after trading away quite a few of their draft assets in the Dejounte Murray trade. But one thing’s for sure: the Jazz will make sure to bleed their trade partners dry as much as they could.