The Indiana Pacers are reshaping their coaching staff under head coach Rick Carlisle following his recent contract extension. According to Senior NBA Insider Michael Scotto, the Pacers are adding Johnny Carpenter as an assistant coach while also promoting Jim Boylen to the front of the bench. These moves reflect the organization’s intent to strengthen Carlisle’s staff and position the team for long-term success.

Carpenter spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he played a key role in player development and scouting. Before his stint in Memphis, he spent nine years with the University of Virginia, helping build one of the NCAA’s most respected collegiate programs. Earlier in his career, Carpenter also gained valuable experience with the Dallas Mavericks under Carlisle. This history makes their reunion a natural and strategic fit for both sides.

Boylen’s promotion carries significant weight for the Pacers. He will now join Lloyd Pierce and Jenny Boucek as part of Carlisle’s lead coaching group. In this elevated role, Boylen will have a more prominent presence on the bench. The move underscores the organization’s trust in his experience and leadership as Indiana looks to maintain its competitive edge in the Eastern Conference. A former head coach of the Chicago Bulls, Boylen brings a wealth of NBA knowledge and insight that further complements Carlisle’s veteran staff.

Article Continues Below

For the Pacers, Rick Carlisle’s extension represents more than just continuity. It signals a broader vision focused on sustainable growth and competitive stability. The addition of Johnny Carpenter enhances the team’s player development efforts. Meanwhile, Boylen’s promotion ensures that Carlisle is supported by seasoned voices during critical in-game situations. Together, these adjustments aim to create a coaching structure that maximizes the potential of Indiana’s talented young roster.

As the Pacers prepare for another competitive season, these moves showcase Rick Carlisle’s growing influence in shaping the team’s identity. By blending veteran leadership with emerging coaching talent, the organization demonstrates its commitment to building a strong foundation for the future. Rick Carlisle, Johnny Carpenter, and Jim Boylen are set to play pivotal roles. Together, they could shape an important next chapter for Indiana basketball.

With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined, could this revamped coaching staff provide the boost the Pacers need to stay firmly in contention?

More Indiana Pacers News
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts in the third quarter against the New York Knicks during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton reveals latest update on injury recoveryJoey Mistretta ·
Malik Beasley with Pistons, Knicks, Pacers logos
Sources: Knicks, Pacers, Pistons among Malik Beasley free-agency suitors after gambling investigationBrett Siegel ·
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
3 best Malik Beasley destinations in NBA free agency with gambling probe behind himCaleb Nixon ·
Tyrese Haliburton, Siakam, Nesmith, Toppin, and Mathurin in the Pacers jersey with 2K26 logo at the top with a single question mark.
Indiana Pacers NBA 2K26 ratings that are 100% wrongRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Indiana Pacers center Tony Bradley (13) rebounds over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) and Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) during the first half during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Lu Dort hilariously denies Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin of Montreal honorPaolo Mariano ·
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) embrace after defeating the New York Knicks in game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton reacts to Pascal Siakam embracing ‘captain’ memeJosue Pavon ·