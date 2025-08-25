The Indiana Pacers are reshaping their coaching staff under head coach Rick Carlisle following his recent contract extension. According to Senior NBA Insider Michael Scotto, the Pacers are adding Johnny Carpenter as an assistant coach while also promoting Jim Boylen to the front of the bench. These moves reflect the organization’s intent to strengthen Carlisle’s staff and position the team for long-term success.

Carpenter spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he played a key role in player development and scouting. Before his stint in Memphis, he spent nine years with the University of Virginia, helping build one of the NCAA’s most respected collegiate programs. Earlier in his career, Carpenter also gained valuable experience with the Dallas Mavericks under Carlisle. This history makes their reunion a natural and strategic fit for both sides.

Boylen’s promotion carries significant weight for the Pacers. He will now join Lloyd Pierce and Jenny Boucek as part of Carlisle’s lead coaching group. In this elevated role, Boylen will have a more prominent presence on the bench. The move underscores the organization’s trust in his experience and leadership as Indiana looks to maintain its competitive edge in the Eastern Conference. A former head coach of the Chicago Bulls, Boylen brings a wealth of NBA knowledge and insight that further complements Carlisle’s veteran staff.

For the Pacers, Rick Carlisle’s extension represents more than just continuity. It signals a broader vision focused on sustainable growth and competitive stability. The addition of Johnny Carpenter enhances the team’s player development efforts. Meanwhile, Boylen’s promotion ensures that Carlisle is supported by seasoned voices during critical in-game situations. Together, these adjustments aim to create a coaching structure that maximizes the potential of Indiana’s talented young roster.

As the Pacers prepare for another competitive season, these moves showcase Rick Carlisle’s growing influence in shaping the team’s identity. By blending veteran leadership with emerging coaching talent, the organization demonstrates its commitment to building a strong foundation for the future. Rick Carlisle, Johnny Carpenter, and Jim Boylen are set to play pivotal roles. Together, they could shape an important next chapter for Indiana basketball.

With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined, could this revamped coaching staff provide the boost the Pacers need to stay firmly in contention?