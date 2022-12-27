By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

A Jae Crowder trade is on the mind of every basketball fan looking into the NBA’s trade season. The Phoenix Suns are looking to send the veteran forward to another team. There have been plenty of deals discussed but none have come to fruition just yet.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the Suns are discussing Crowder trades with teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks. Additionally, a trade that would have sent Crowder to the Hawks in a three-team deal involving the Utah Jazz fell apart.

“Utah, Phoenix and Atlanta …those three teams discussed a potential deal. I’m told the deal failed to gain traction when Utah asked for multiple first-round picks.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Suns‘ Jae Crowder (@CJC9BOSS) and his value as well as Hawks‘ John Collins. pic.twitter.com/0btQBLuGDK — The Rally (@TheRally) December 26, 2022

“One scenario that I was told recently was between Utah, Phoenix and Atlanta,” Charania said. “That deal would have sent John Collins to Utah. Those three teams discussed a potential deal in the past month or so. I’m told the deal failed to gain traction when Utah asked for multiple first-round picks…One thing with Atlanta— John Collins is a guy we’ve been talking about as well — they’re not viewing him as a dump in Atlanta.”

Collins has been on the Hawks trade block for a while and has three more years left on his current deal. The Jazz were looking to take on more assets along with the hefty contract but Atlanta clearly was not interested.

This deal has not been the lone three-team trade that Jae Crowder has been named in and it won’t be the last. The Suns are eager to move on from Crowder and land a player that can help them in their pursuit of a championship.