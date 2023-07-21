Trade requests never happen in isolation. When a star requests a trade, it often has an immediate impact on every other player on the roster, especially the other stars. Take, for example, James Harden's trade request with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden's request had an impact on Philly's other superstar, reigning MVP Joel Embiid. Now, people are speculating about the 76ers center's future in Philly, especially after a recent comment he made.

Of course, plenty of teams are monitoring the James Harden trade situation. The New York Knicks are among the teams keeping an eye on the Harden trade saga. In particular, the Knicks are looking at how the trade request affects Joel Embiid's happiness, per Michael Scotto.

“Meanwhile, teams around the league – especially the New York Knicks – are monitoring how the Harden saga plays out in Philadelphia and will affect the happiness of MVP Joel Embiid. The Knicks have long admired Embiid and have significant draft capital to dangle. Embiid’s former agent was Leon Rose, who now leads New York’s front office.”

It's also worth noting that Joel Embiid's departure could be a very real possibility in the near future. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported on Philly's ticking clock with regards to Embiid. There is a “strong belief” that if the Sixers fail to win it all next season, Embiid could ask out. With Harden well on his way out, it's fair to wonder if this ticking time bomb just had its timer accelerated.

If Embiid does decide to request a trade away from the Sixers, the Knicks are in prime position to capitalize. New York has a bevy of assets that they can use to acquire the superstar center. There's definite interest from the organization to get Embiid's services. Whether they get the opportunity to trade for him, though, is a completely different story.