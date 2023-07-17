Does Joel Embiid want to leave the Philadelphia 76ers? That's the raging question running through every Sixers fan's heads after the star's… telling comments. While Embiid is a joke-y guy and loves to troll, there's also the real possibility of him possibly feeling some type of way after all the losing seasons.

Of course, fans are quick to speculate about a potential trade. Already, there are sites that are giving out odds for Joel Embiid's destination should he want out of the Sixers. The frontrunners, according to Bet-Online, are the New York Knicks at +200, followed closely by the Brooklyn Nets at +250.

Rounding out the top five destinations for a Joel Embiid trade are the Dallas Mavericks (+350), the New Orleans Pelicans (+450), and the Miami Heat (+550). The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, and Oklahoma City Thunder are the other possible destinations for the Sixers star, according to Bet-Online.

It's worth noting that Embiid isn't necessarily up for grabs for any team. These odds were mostly induced by the Sixers star's… questionable response to a question about a championship. Embiid said he just wanted to win a championship, which seemed fine on its own. However, he also added the phrase “whether in Philly or anywhere else”. Those last two words send Philly fans into a panicked frenzy, worried that their other star might want out.

Of course, if Embiid does become available, many teams will try to acquire his services. The Knicks are almost always favorites to get any star player because of where they play in. Whether they have a decent haul to give for Embiid, though, is a different matter. The Sixers are already having trouble trading James Harden due to the astronomical price Daryl Morey has apparently set.

The Sixers are already dealing with the headache of James Harden's trade request. If Joel Embiid makes an official trade request or demand… the whole city might just implode. The core of their franchise, gone at the drop of a hat. Embiid's cryptic tweets make things a lot harder for Philly fans. Here's to hoping that Embiid is just trolling, for the sake of the entire state of Pennsylvania.