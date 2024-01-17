John Collins has an intriguing status on Utah's roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Utah Jazz find themselves amid the latest NBA trade rumors. The Jazz are 22-20 and sit ninth in the Western Conference standings. They are the fringe of the playoff conversation, yet, are not immune to trades. Former Hawks center John Collins is a target the team may not move.

John Collins could remain on the Jazz for longer than expected

Collins has been Utah's starting center amid the team's 15-4 hot streak. While other players have arguably shined brighter, Collins has a valuable role on the squad. The notion Utah is actively trying to trade the star center has quieted down, per insight from Marc Steins' Substack newsletter.

The Jazz were originally open to moving Collins in December amid the team's struggles. However, Utah has put itself back into playoff contention. Moreover, Collins earned the starting center spot over renowned second-year big man Walker Kessler.

Collins is finding his rhythm with the team after being traded from the Hawks during the summer of 2023. The 26-year-old averages 13.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and shoots 38% on three-pointers halfway into the season.

If John Collins continues his solid production, he will help the Jazz further climb the Western Conference standings. Of course, he cannot take all the credit for Utah's mid-season surge.

Lauri Markkannen leads the team in points (24.0) and rebounds (8.8). He has become the Jazz's go-to scorer. Moreover, Utah's guard depth is a force to be reckoned with, as the team boasts Collin Sexton, Kris Dunn, and Jordan Clarkson.

The Jazz look to continue their ascent up the NBA standings amid the onslaught of trade rumors. Will they be able to make the playoffs and go on a deep run?