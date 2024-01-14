Can the Jazz extend their winning streak to six games?

We're ready to bring you another prediction and pick for NBA Monday action as we head to the West Coast for this next cross-conference showdown. The Indiana Pacers (23-15*) will take on the Utah Jazz (21-20) as both teams look to extend their impressive winning streaks. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pacers-Jazz prediction and pick.

The Indiana Pacers are currently second in the Central Division and they're positioned in fourth-place in the Eastern Conference. They've been playing great ball in the wake of losing Tyrese Haliburton for a bit as they've won their last three consecutive games heading into this one. They'll be facing the Nuggets the night before, so look for them to try and add two wins to their current streak.

The Utah Jazz are currently fourth in the Northwest Division, but they're slowly climbing up the Western Conference rankings and find themselves in the nine-spot. They've won 11 of their last 13 games and come into this game riding a five-game winning streak. They'll have an added day of rest as they host the Pacers as the slightest of betting favorites.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Jazz Odds

Indiana Pacers: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Utah Jazz: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 249 (-110)

Under: 249 (-110)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: Regional Coverage, NBA League Pass

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Since beating the losing Tyrese Haliburton and simultaneously beating the Boston Celtics, the Pacers have mounted a mini-run and have won three straight games, turning in solid collective efforts each time out. Their game against the Hawks was particularly impressive as they managed to hold Atlanta to just 106 points on their own home floor. While Haliburton's passing and their offense have been the main story this season, their defense has been deceptively good and Myles Turners deserves to get a few All-Star nods with the way he's carrying their inside scoring. They've also been very good on the board and have rebounded opponents in their last three games.

The Pacers will be coming into Indy off of a game against the Denver Nuggets the night before. They'll surely be playing on tired legs and it'll be interesting to see how they handle the elevation in both Denver and Utah on back-to-back nights. Still, Benedict Mathurin will have to continue carrying the scoring load with Haliburton sidelined. Obi Toppin had a great performance with 18 points and seven rebounds on perfect shooting from the floor, so expect him to get involved against the big men of Utah.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Utah Jazz are the hottest team in the NBA right now and they're looking great doing so with a fully healthy lineup at this point of the season. Lauri Markkanen is playing at an All-Star level and he continues to lead them with 23.7 PPG and 8.8 RPG. Jordan Clarkson is seeing the hoop at a great rate and Walker Kessler continues to be a consistent presence for them in the paint. Perhaps the biggest boost has come from Collin Sexton as he's really picked up his play over the last 10 games. After battling a deficit early in their last game against the Lakers, the Jazz came back to win the game 132-125 as both Sexton and Markkanen closed the game strong.

The Jazz have also been doing a great job of getting to the free-throw line and putting opposing teams in foul trouble. When they're at their best, they have a unique blend of scoring from every area of the court. They're also extremely streaky and when they're hot, they tend to ride the wave of momentum and play much better as a team. The Pacers are also playing good team basketball at the moment, so the Jazz should look to focus on their defense and keeping their crowd involved throughout this game.

Final Pacers-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Pacers are making the best out of a tough situation without Tyrese Haliburton, but it hasn't stopped them from continuing to play well as a unit and make up for his absence with unique ways of scoring the ball. They had a ton of success inside with Toppin during their last game, so expect a similar approach to this one.

All in all, I think the back-to-back against Denver and Utah will really affect the Pacers and it'll be tough for them to keep a solid motor going through eight quarters of basketball at elevation. For our prediction, let's roll with the Utah Jazz to get the win with an added day of rest as they extend their winning streak to six.

Final Pacers-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz ML (-270); UNDER 249 (-110)