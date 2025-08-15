The Minnesota Timberwolves can breathe easy as the new season inches closer by the day.

Shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo had planned on playing for Italy at this month’s EuroBasket, but recently pulled out. Despite natural skepticism from fans and pundits, his choice was not fully injury-related.

“DiVincenzo was planning to play for Italy at EuroBasket starting at the end of the month, but he pulled out as a precaution to ensure he is healthy entering training camp,” wrote Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “There is no concern about the toe injury that caused him to miss time last season. The Timberwolves did not block him from playing, according to team sources.”

DiVincenzo suffered a left toe sprain in January that forced him to miss a chunk of time. Even still, the Villanova product averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists across 62 games. He shot roughly 40 percent from distance and around 42 percent from the field.

During the Timberwolves’ playoff run to the Western Conference Finals, DiVincenzo averaged 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting around 32 percent from distance.

While these postseason marks were not awful for a player who played roughly 25 minutes per game, they paled in comparison to what he posted as a member of the New York Knicks during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Across 13 games that spring, he averaged 17.8 points and shot around 42 percent from behind the arc while averaging about 35 minutes per contest.

The Timberwolves will hope that DiVincenzo can stay healthy as the team attempts to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history next season.