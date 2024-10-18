As the 2024 NBA offseason extension deadline approaches, Kevin Durant is not expected to make headlines. Despite him seeing eye-to-eye with the Phoenix Suns' front office, an extension is likely to come in the distant future.

While the 36-year-old desires to stay in Phoenix for what may be the final chapter of his career, Durant is more likely to sign an extension in the 2025 offseason, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported. Charania noted that the superstar is only eligible for an additional one-year deal in 2024 but can sign a two-year extension in the following offseason.

“I'm told there will not be an extension for Kevin Durant,” Charania said on ESPN. “He has two years left on his deal. He's only eligible for a one-year, $60 million extension this offseason, whereas next summer he's gonna be eligible for a two-year, upwards of $120 million extension. That's really where Durant and the Suns' focus has been.”

Charania added that Durant is happy both living in Phoenix and playing for the Suns. Rumors circled that he was unhappy with his role on offense following the team's playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves but Durant publicly denied such claims.

Durant has been with the Suns since being traded to the team during the 2022-2023 season. In his first full year with the team, he shut down rumors of a potential decline by averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in 2023-2024.

Suns' roster entering 2024-2025

Much like Durant, a lot of the members of the Suns' 2023-2024 roster are returning for another season with the team. The consistent core includes the return of star guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal despite the team underwhelming the previous year.

Along with Durant, Booker and Beal, the Suns will also return starters Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic. Bol Bol, Royce O'Neale and Josh Okogie also remain on the roster.

The team notably added veteran point guard Monte Morris in the offseason to potentially be a key piece off the bench. However, their main additions come in the form of rookies Oso Ighodaro, Ryan Dunn and Jalen Bridges. Dunn and Ighodaro were the team's two selections in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Perhaps most notably, the 2024-2025 season will mark the beginning of Mike Budenholzer's tenure as the Suns head coach. Phoenix let go of previous head coach Frank Vogel after a disappointing 2023-2024 season, opening the door for the former Coach of the Year to take over. Budenholzer has not coached a team in the NBA since leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a first-round playoff exit in 2022-2023.