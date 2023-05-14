Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Monty Williams on Saturday following their disastrous playoff exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 on Friday. Apparently, though, Kevin Durant and the rest of the team were informed of the decision before it was made official.

Durant also reportedly don’t have any issues with the dismissal of Williams, with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports noting that KD remains optimistic about the future of the team.

“Phoenix Suns players were briefed of Monty Williams firing right before it became official. Belief in Suns locker room was that the roster was rough, but many are optimistic like Kevin Durant who I’m told is excited for team’s future loves it out there [and] excited to build there,” Scoop B noted on his tweet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kevin Durant has yet to officially address the Suns’ decision to part ways with Monty Williams. But if the latest reports are true, then it doesn’t look like the team will have any problem on getting KD to buy in on their plans moving forward.

A lot of fans expressed dismay on the sacking of Williams, especially since many believe he was used as a scapegoat when there were plenty of issues he had to deal with. Aside from the Suns’ lack of depth, untimely injuries also played a role in their postseason failure.

With the Suns moving on from Williams, though, they are now tasked to find a replacement who will not only exceed what he has done for the team in the regular season but also get them over that championship hump. Sure enough, that is easier said than done.