Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox has been surrounded by trade rumors this season, and it seems the team has made him available to NBA teams.

NBA reporter Jake Fischer discussed the rumors in a piece published on The Stein Line via Substack, stating the Kings have sent notices to several squads that Fox is available in trade talks.

“Things change quickly in the NBA. Things might change quickest in Sacramento, where head coaches can rarely get comfortable. The California capitol, remember, is where the 2022 trade deadline swung wildly, with Monte McNair's front office swapping a second-year guard named Tyrese Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis,” Fischer said.

“Three years later? It's the Kings, according to the league sources, who first approached De'Aaron Fox's Klutch Sports representation about putting the All-Star guard on the trade market with immediate effect. Sacramento sent word to some interested teams as early as last week that it was open to such overtures. That's the flipped switch in Sactown.”

What's next for De'Aaron Fox, Kings

It's not guaranteed that the Kings will trade De'Aaron Fox, as the same goes for the reverse.

Fox dedicated so much time to improving his craft as one of Sacramento's best players. He played a crucial role in leading them to their first playoff berth since 2006, almost reaching the West Semifinals before losing in seven games to the Golden State Warriors in 2023.

This season, Fox has continued his form as an All-Star guard. He is averaging 25.1 points, 6.2 assists, five rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 46.8% shooting from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc. Whether he stays or not, he will make a huge impact on the team he represents once Sacramento makes their final decision.

The Kings have a 24-23 record, holding the 10th spot in the Western Conference. They trail the Phoenix Suns by 0.5 games, Dallas Mavericks by 1.5 games, and Minnesota Timberwolves by two games.

Sacramento will begin their February slate on the road, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.