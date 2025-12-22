The Sacramento Kings finally found their moment when it mattered most after weeks of uneven play and mounting pressure. In a tense finish, Dennis Schroder lifted the Kings past the Houston Rockets with a game-winning three in overtime, sealing a 125–124 victory. Even under grueling pressure, the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket MVP didn’t blink.

After drawing the defense, DeMar DeRozan delivered a sharp assist. From there, Schroder rose and fired. The shot dropped clean with 2.2 seconds remaining. As a result, the Kings snapped a five-game losing streak and finally exhaled.

Throughout the night, patience was tested. The Rockets kept coming, and in response, the Kings kept answering. Then, late in regulation, momentum tilted when Russell Westbrook drilled a clutch three that pushed the game to the edge. Suddenly, the margin vanished. The tension spiked. Still, instead of folding, Sacramento locked in. First, defensive stops followed. Then, one final push forced overtime and kept belief alive.

Kings find their closer in overtime

Overtime stripped the game to intent and execution, and from the start, Schroder owned it. Over 32 minutes, he finished with 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-8 from deep. Along the way, he added seven rebounds and 10 assists, steadily controlling the flow. When it mattered most, he was everywhere. In fact, Dennis Schroder scored nine of the Kings’ 13 overtime points, repeatedly answering Houston’s pressure with poise.

In the end, the final possession told the story. DeMar DeRozan drew the defense and trusted the read. Without hesitation, Schroder rose. One release followed. The dagger ended the Kings battle with the Rockets and, in turn, reset the tone inside the locker room.

This win wasn’t just about the score. Instead, it was about closing. It was about trust. After days of frustration, the Kings showed they could finish with conviction. If this is the spark that steadies Sacramento, how far can the Kings push once belief fully takes hold?