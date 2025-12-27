Sacramento Kings veteran Russell Westbrook has surpassed Hall of Fame guard Magic Johnson for seventh in the NBA's all-time assists list. After Westbrook was the Kings' hero in overtime of a 125-14 win against the Houston Rockets, he's having himself quite a week for Sacramento.

Westbrook surpassed Johnson's 10,141 career assists on the all-time list in the first quarter of the Kings' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Congrats Brodie! With this assist Russell Westbrook surpassed Magic Johnson for 7th on the all-time Assists list 🍾 pic.twitter.com/bWgdBBPEbb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Westbrook and the Kings entered Saturday's matchup against the Mavericks in hopes of bouncing back from a 136-127 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday in the final game of a four-game homestand.