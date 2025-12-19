The Sacramento Kings are searching for answers after losing eight of their last 10 games, and frustration boiled over again Friday night. After a crushing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Doug Christie and the Kings chose restraint over explosion. In a wild finish that twisted logic, Sacramento watched a hard-earned win vanish in seconds. The loss also extended a three-game skid, deepening tension around the Kings locker room. In a post-game interview, Christie said what everyone felt. “For game? Anything that I say I'm gonna get fined up here. I got a lot to say so I probably shouldn't say nothing.”

Doug Christie: "For game? Anything that I say I'm gonna get fined up here. I got a lot to say so I probably shouldn't say nothing" https://t.co/N0hbsFWLiP pic.twitter.com/9uZ4SlefoF — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 19, 2025

The Blazers controlled the night early. As a result, Portland built a lead that stretched to 18 points. Even with under five minutes left in regulation, the Blazers still looked safe, but then, the Kings surged. Suddenly, the arena came alive. Sacramento closed on a furious 24–6 run. With eight seconds left, DeMar DeRozan drilled a cold-blooded three to force overtime. In that moment, momentum flipped. Belief returned. The game felt stolen back.

A whistle that changed everything for the Kings

Article Continues Below

Overtime slowed into a possession-by-possession grind. Every touch mattered. With the clock winding down, DeRozan went to work again. He spun and knocked down a smooth 14-foot turnaround jumper. The Kings led 133–132. Celebration followed. Or so it seemed.

With 4.4 seconds remaining, Deni Avdija sprinted from the opposite side toward the rim and launched a rushed attempt. The ball airballed. The buzzer sounded. Kings players raised their arms. Then came the whistle.

An official ruled a shooting foul on Russell Westbrook after the horn. Confusion swallowed the building. Officials went to review. The call stood. Avdija stepped to the line with everything quiet. He sank two ice-cold free throws. The Blazers escaped with a 134–133 win and back-to-back victories.

The Kings walked off stunned and Doug Christie’s silence said enough. Another collapse added weight to an already heavy stretch. The effort was real. The rally was earned but the ending cut deep. When losses pile up like this, how does a team reset before frustration becomes identity?