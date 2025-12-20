The Sacramento Kings confirmed Friday that center Domantas Sabonis will miss an additional four to five weeks as he continues to recover from a partial meniscus tear in his left knee. The team will reassess his status around late January.

The 29-year-old Lithuanian-American big man hasn’t played since November 16, and in the 13 games he’s missed, the Kings have only managed a 3-10 record. Sabonis hasn’t had the easiest start to this year’s campaign. Before the meniscus tear, he missed the regular-season opener due to a preseason hamstring strain and sat out two early November games with a rib contusion. That said, he has been super reliable in the past seasons, having played at least 70 games in each of the last three seasons.

In the 11 games Sabonis has played this season, he was averaging 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from three-point range. He has led the NBA in rebounding over the past three seasons. The three-time All-Star's absence has left Sacramento struggling near the bottom of the Western Conference at 6-21, and the team’s minus-10.6 net rating ranks second-worst in the NBA.

Article Continues Below

The Kings have called on rookie Maxime Raynaud to help shoulder the load during Sabonis’ absence. The second-round pick has stepped into a larger role, averaging 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds across 19 games since Sabonis’ injury. In his last eight contests, Raynaud has been much more impactful, churning out 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He recorded a career-high 29 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday’s overtime 134-133 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, showcasing his potential as a rotational piece for the rebuilding Kings. Fellow young players like Dylan Cardwell and Precious Achiuwa have also received expanded minutes during this stretch.

Sacramento's ongoing woes have kept Sabonis’ trade value in the discussion. While his name has surfaced in trade rumors, his expected return after the four-to-five-week rehab window would be just weeks before the February 5 trade deadline, making an in-season move less likely. For now, the Kings are prioritizing both the development of their young players and the careful management of their star center’s health.

Up next, Sacramento hosts Portland in a rematch on Saturday at 6 p.m. EST.