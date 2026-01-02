Georgia's season came to a shocking end on Thursday night as the Bulldogs lost 39-34 to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. The No. 6-ranked Rebels (13-1) rallied from a 21-12 halftime deficit to defeat the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (12-2), ending Georgia’s 53-game streak of winning when leading at halftime as well as its 75-game streak of winning when leading entering the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss orchestrated the comeback, completing 30-of-46 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns. The Rebels outgained the Bulldogs 473–344 in total yards and asserted themselves at the line of scrimmage, with nine tackles for loss and two sacks compared to Georgia’s three TFLs and zero sacks. Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro, who had made historic 55- and 56-yard field goals earlier in the game, drilled a 47-yard game-winner with six seconds remaining, securing the Rebels’ first major CFP quarterfinal win under interim head coach Pete Golding.

The Bulldogs began strongly, scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run from quarterback Gunner Stockton, followed by a 14-yard touchdown run after converting two third-and-long situations. Defensive end Elijah Griffin forced a fumble from Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, which cornerback Daylen Everette returned 47 yards for a touchdown, giving Georgia a 21-12 halftime lead. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch and running back Nate Frazier also contributed significantly, with Branch catching six passes for 67 yards and Frazier rushing for 85 yards on 15 carries before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter.

The second half belonged largely to the Rebels. Lacy scored on a seven-yard touchdown run, and Chambliss connected with Harrison Wallace for a 13-yard touchdown later in the fourth quarter to give the Rebels a 34-24 advantage with 9:02 remaining. Georgia responded with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Stockton to Branch and a 24-yard field goal by Peyton Woodring to tie the game at 34-34 with 55 seconds left.

Ole Miss took advantage of the remaining time, with Chambliss hitting De’Zhaun Stribling on a 40-yard reception to set up Carneiro’s decisive kick. A subsequent Georgia lateral attempt on the kickoff hit the pylon, resulting in a safety and ensuring the 39-34 final.

The loss brought Georgia’s season under head coach Kirby Smart to a disappointing end, while Ole Miss advances to the CFP semifinal Fiesta Bowl against the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes.