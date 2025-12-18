As NBA trade discussions continue to take shape, a new report has connected Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett to the Sacramento Kings amid ongoing speculation surrounding Kings center Domantas Sabonis. The linkage emerges as both franchises evaluate roster direction with the trade deadline approaching.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Toronto has continued to explore the market for high-level frontcourt talent, including Sabonis, while Sacramento’s familiarity with Barrett could factor into any renewed dialogue.

“The Raptors have always monitored the trade market for big fish, whether it’s Giannis Antetokounmpo or Davis in this case. It’s also worth noting that dating back to the summer, the Raptors expressed exploratory interest in Kings center Domantas Sabonis, league sources told HoopsHype.

Should those Sabonis talks ever reignite with Toronto, it’s worth noting that Kings general manager Scott Perry drafted Raptors swingman RJ Barrett when he was with the Knicks and remains fond of him. Since last season, when HoopsHype reported Barrett was discussed in the Brandon Ingram trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto has continued to gauge the trade market on his value, sources said.”

Sabonis, a 29-year-old former All-Star, has been one of Sacramento’s foundational players when healthy. He is averaging 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 51 percent from the field across 11 appearances this season, logging 33.2 minutes per contest. Sabonis last appeared in a 123–110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 16 before suffering a partial meniscus tear. Since his injury, the Kings have struggled, falling from 3–11 to 6–20 following Sunday’s 117–103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Domantas Sabonis and RJ Barrett contracts loom over Kings-Raptors trade talks

Article Continues Below

Sabonis is in the second season of a four-year, $186 million contract and is earning $42.3 million this season. His deal runs through the 2027–28 campaign, a financial commitment that would require significant salary matching in any potential trade scenario.

Barrett, 25, is in his second full season with Toronto and has been a steady offensive contributor when available. He is averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three-point range across 17 games, playing 30.9 minutes per night. Barrett last appeared in Toronto’s 119–109 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 23 before sustaining a right knee sprain.

Despite Barrett’s absence, Toronto has remained competitive. The Raptors have improved from 12–5 to 16–11 following Monday’s 106–96 win over the Miami Heat, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Barrett is in the third year of a four-year, $107 million rookie extension he signed with the New York Knicks in 2022 and is earning $27.7 million this season. He is set to become a free agent after the 2026–27 season.

Scotto’s report aligns with earlier commentary from NBA insider Jake Fischer, who noted Toronto’s continued interest in upgrading its frontcourt.

“Sources with knowledge of the Raptors' thinking have identified them as a team with interest in Domantas Sabonis as well as [Anthony] Davis.”

Toronto will look to build on its momentum as it concludes a two-game road trip Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks (11–16) at 8 p.m. ET before returning home to host the Boston Celtics (15–11) on Saturday. Sacramento, meanwhile, will try to halt a three-game skid Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers (10–16) at 10 p.m. ET before opening a four-game homestand Saturday, also against Portland.