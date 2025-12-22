Veteran Russell Westbrook was so elated over the Sacramento Kings' 125-124 overtime win against the Houston Rockets that he couldn't contain himself during his postgame media availability. Westbrook, who grabbed a critical rebound with 9.9 seconds left in overtime, smiled from ear-to-ear while fielding questions. Dennis Schroder made the go-ahead three with 3.1 seconds left on the clock.

After the nail-bitting finish, Westbrook discussed the Kings' impressive win against the Rockets.

“It's great, man. I don't care how we did it, but we got a win,” Westbrook said. “Don't really matter what the haters say. As long as we got a win, and now, we can move forward.”

Westbrook also reacted to Schroder's game-winning three, including how the Kings' fans supported their team throughout the overtime win.

“Big shot, obviously needed. It was good. The crowd was energized,” Westbrook added. “Stayed with us, which was good for us, especially during that time.”

Hopefully, the Kings can use the upset victory against the Rockets as a momentum shift for them to capture more in the near future.

“Just putting the best foot forward, trying to stack up some wins,” Westbrook said. “And put our best foot forward, competing, and I think tonight, we did a good job of just getting over the hump, and closing the game out.”

DeMar DeRozan's 27 points and nine assists led the Kings to victory. Keegan Murray added 26 points, Schroder led the bench with 24 points, and Westbrook finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists.

Dennis Schroder stuns Rockets with Kings' game-winner

After head coach Doug Christie called out his team's lack of energy, Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder, and the Kings responded with one of their most impressive wins of the season. Amid a five-game losing streak, incluidng coming off a pair of losses to the Trail Blazers, the Kings showed life against one of the better teams in the Western Conference in the Rockets.

Schroder's game-winning three topped a hard-fought win against the Rockets at the end of a Kings one-point victory (125-124) is the kind of response coach Christie was looking for from his team.

HALL OF FAMER SCHRODER pic.twitter.com/apqbvcF56m — ashitaka (@edgarkevin__) December 22, 2025

The Kings will host the Pistons on Tuesday.