The Brooklyn Nets were down a few key guys on New Year's Day, so it wasn't a surprise to see them suffer a blowout defeat to the Houston Rockets, a 120-96 loss to begin the new calendar year. Their starting lineup sans Michael Porter Jr. just couldn't get anything going on offense, which should not have come as a surprise to anyone as well considering that Cam Thomas was left on the bench to start off proceedings.

Thomas, in his 23 minutes off the bench, still ended up leading the team in scoring with 21 on 8-13 shooting. He is clearly the best shot creator on the Nets roster, and the 24-year-old guard doesn't seem to be relishing his reduced role on the team. But the Nets' demands of him are crystal clear; head coach Jordi Fernandez simply wants Thomas to be a more impactful overall player instead of just filling up one column of the box score.

“Good scoring punch with the minutes that he’s playing… Obviously, his superpower is his scoring, but once again, I need better defense, I need better playmaking,” Fernandez said of Thomas in his postgame presser, via ClutchPoints Nets beat reporter Erik Slater.

Jordi Fernandez on Cam Thomas' performance tonight: “Good scoring punch with the minutes that he’s playing… Obviously, his superpower is his scoring, but once again, I need better defense, I need better playmaking.” pic.twitter.com/OAeW5wXY1z — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 2, 2026

Cam Thomas' time on the Nets is coming to an end

For all of the demands anyone can ask of Thomas, it may just be easier to accept that this is the kind of player he is: a microwave scorer who can provide instant offense for a team that needs some scoring help. Thomas certainly has the makings of someone who can be a winning player, but the Nets aren't exactly willing to give it time to see whether or not he can be part of the next winning team in Brooklyn.

And with Thomas refusing to commit his future to the Nets franchise, instead choosing to accept the qualifying offer which has him on course to enter unrestricted free agency at year's end, Brooklyn has no reason to prioritize him anyway.