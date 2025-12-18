As the NBA trade season begins to ramp up, the Sacramento Kings have emerged as one of the league’s most discussed potential sellers. While rival executives increasingly describe Sacramento as “active” ahead of the trade deadline, a new report clarifies what the franchise is unwilling to do when it comes to moving its most expensive players.

Marc Stein of The Stein Line detailed the Kings’ posture in his latest report, noting that Sacramento has become a frequent topic in league trade conversations.

“The team most widely painted as Trade Deadline Sellers as the Showcase gets underway?

Most rival teams would nominate Sacramento first. ‘Active is the word I would use to describe them,’ one veteran executive said of the Kings.

Zach LaVine is out for at least one week with an ankle sprain that was announced Wednesday, but LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have certainly been made available. Domantas Sabonis, although currently sidelined by a knee injury, has also been generating no shortage of trade chatter.”

Stein added that despite Sacramento’s openness to discussions, the front office has set firm boundaries in negotiations.

“As Fischer first reported, Toronto has expressed exploratory interest in Sabonis. The Kings have largely been open to fielding trade calls on pretty much anyone on the roster outside of Keegan Murray and rookie Nique Clifford but have also been telling potential trade partners that they do not intend to attach draft capital to veteran contracts to try to move them … or use Keon Ellis' contract to try to sweeten deals. Ellis has been attracting trade feelers for some time given the leaguewide dearth of 3-and-D players currently available.”

Kings draw firm lines in trade talks despite expensive contracts

Article Continues Below

Sacramento’s financial picture provides context for that stance. Sabonis, a 29-year-old former All-Star, is in the second year of a four-year, $186 million contract and is earning $42.3 million this season, with his deal running through the 2027–28 campaign. While the Kings have not signaled an eagerness to move Sabonis, Stein’s reporting suggests they have been willing to field calls amid exploratory interest from teams such as the Toronto Raptors.

DeRozan, 36, is in the second year of a three-year, $73.8 million contract he signed via sign-and-trade from the Chicago Bulls during the 2024 offseason. He is making $24.7 million this season. LaVine, 30, is in the fourth year of a five-year, $215.1 million contract and is earning $47.4 million this season, with a player option worth $48.9 million for the 2026–27 campaign.

The Kings’ record has further fueled speculation. Sacramento sits at 6–20, a disappointing start that has placed pressure on the organization to evaluate its direction while balancing financial flexibility and asset preservation.

That approach is particularly relevant with Keon Ellis, the 25-year-old guard who continues to draw interest around the league. Ellis is averaging 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 40 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range across 24 appearances, playing 17 minutes per contest. He is in the final year of a three-year, $5.1 million rookie contract and is set to become a free agent next summer.

Despite being labeled “active,” Sacramento’s position is clear. The Kings are willing to listen on high-salary veterans, but they are not prepared to attach draft capital or young, cost-controlled players to move those contracts. As the deadline approaches, that discipline will shape whether any of the league’s most talked-about trade scenarios ultimately materialize.