While the Sacramento Kings continue to contemplate what their future holds, one thing for certain is that Keegan Murray is an essential piece for the team’s future. But for the time being, the Kings will be without Murray following a calf injury he suffered during the team’s loss the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Keegan Murray received an MRI following the injury, and the results revealed a mild calf strain, putting him out of the Kings’ lineup for at least one week, as per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Murray played 20 minutes before exiting the Pistons game. He finished with two points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and two blocked shots.

As the NBA trade winds blow, the Kings have been mentioned as potential sellers at the deadline. Murray reportedly is one of only two players, including rookie Nique Clifford, that the Kings will not take calls on.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Murray is one of the few promising young players the Kings have on their roster. He’s appeared in 15 games so far this season, including 14 starts, at a little over 37 minutes per game.

Murray has been averaging 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocked shots with splits of 43.8 percent shooting from the field, 26.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 76.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Kings have five games within the next week, with the earliest Murray update possibly coming by the time the Kings face off against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Jan 2. The team is currently 7-23 and in last place in the Western Conference standings.