Other than acquiring Toronto Raptors forward Jalen McDaniels in a trade, the Kings have watched the NBA offseason from the sidelines. However, Sacramento may be gearing up for a headlining transaction any minute now.

The Kings meeting up with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, via The Athletic's Shams Charania.

“Sources: DeMar DeRozan is traveling to meet with the Kings in Sacramento this weekend,” Charania tweeted. “The Kings are in serious pursuit of the six-time All-Star, who has begun one-on-one conversations with various team personnel.”

The Bulls are interested in signing and trading the six-time All-Star, but only if they can include a third team to take on salary, via NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Sacramento continues its pursuit of DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade and San Antonio has emerged as a potential third-team facilitator, league sources say,” tweeted Stein. “The Kings have chased DeRozan this week and Chicago is willing to facilitate a sign-and-trade but insists on a third team in the deal to take in salary.”

Adding DeRozan to form a “Big Three” with D'Aron Fox and Damontas Sabonis could lift the Kings into the Western Conference's upper echelon. However, it may depend on how many assets they'd have to give up in return.

How would the 34-year-old fit with Sacramento?

DeRozan could bring a new element to the Kings' offense