Will the Nets and Lakers make a trade?

The Brooklyn Nets are destined for a shakeup ahead of the NBA trade deadline amid a 4-16 stretch that has dropped them to 11th in the Eastern Conference. Among the team's most sought-after players will be veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith.

Finney-Smith has established himself as a high-level rotation piece over eight NBA seasons due to his hard-nosed defense and three-point shooting. Despite an extended slump in January, the 30-year-old has shot 37.8 percent from deep on a career-high 5.4 attempts per game this season. He's done so while effectively defending across multiple positions on the other end.

The Los Angeles Clippers shot 3-of-15 Sunday when defended by Finney-Smith, who primarily covered Kawhi Leonard and Paul George during Brooklyn's 125-114 loss. The Los Angeles Lakers appear to have taken notice in anticipation of a potential playoff matchup with their neighbor.

“Dorian Finney-Smith of the Brooklyn Nets is a big wing L.A. could target for a playoff series with the Clippers to try to neutralize Kawhi Leonard and Paul George,” ESPN's Dave McMenamin wrote in his Lakers trade deadline preview.

Will Nets, Lakers agree to trade?

The Lakers have had well-documented interest in Finney-Smith and fellow Nets wing Royce O'Neale dating back to last year's deadline. Los Angeles needs an influx of three-point shooting around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Darvin Ham's squad ranks 28th in made threes this season, shooting 36.0 percent (19th) while attempting the fewest in the NBA (30.5 per game).

Finney-Smith would offer the Lakers an upgraded three-and-D wing alongside Rui Hachimura, who has struggled this season while battling injuries, and Taurean Prince.

“Finney-Smith and O'Neale are two guys the Lakers have had interest in dating back to last offseason and even last trade deadline. I know that those are two guys they would have interest in bringing in,” The Athletic's Lakers reporter Jovan Buha said last month.

Brooklyn wants “the equivalent of two first-round picks” for Finney-Smith, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The Lakers have only their 2029 first-round pick to offer in a trade. Los Angeles could also include 2023 first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino or 2022 second-round pick Max Christie as sweeteners with salary fillers.

Finney-Smith is on a team-friendly contract, making $13.4 million this season and $14.4 million next season before a $15.4 million player option in 2025-26.