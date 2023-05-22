The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves on the brink of elimination from the NBA playoffs after dropping the first three games of the Western Conference Finals to the Denver Nuggets.

That has led some to start talking about the Lakers’ offseason, one that is filled with lots of questions that seem to already have answers. Two of those questions rev\

olve around Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, two restricted free agents in a few weeks once the new season officially begins.

Marc Stein reports that the Lakers are ‘determined’ to keep both Reaves and Hachimura this offseason.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“There is frankly no scenario, based on what I know, that Reaves won’t be a Laker next season,” Stein wrote. “Even if a team or two out there does decide to put a higher offer on the table than the maximum four-year, $51 million deal that the Lakers can offer, all indications are that the Lakers will match whatever they must to keep the restricted free agent.”

Reaves has emerged as an impact player for the Lakers this season, his second in the NBA. He averaged 13 points in the regular season, six more than his rookie year. In the playoffs, he’s been even better. He scored 68 points in the first three games against the Nuggets.

Hachimura also stepped up to the task with the Lakers following his trade in January. The big man averaged 17 points in the last three games, posing as one of the Lakers’ only bright spots of the series so far.

The Lakers will try to pull off the impossible in a comeback attempt against the Nuggets. After that, it should be far from impossible for them to retain one or both of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.