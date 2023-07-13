The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the more surprising signings of free agency by poaching Gabe Vincent from the Miami Heat. However, not only did they go out and sign Vincent, but rumors around the NBA are suggesting that he has a legitimate shot of taking the starting job from D'Angelo Russell, reports The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

“This is an open competition and Vincent has a legitimate chance to steal the starting job. He is the better defender than Russell and a more natural off-ball fit as a lower-usage catch-and-shoot threat. Unlike Russell, Vincent’s defensive chops prevent him from being played off the floor in the postseason, as he showed during the Heat’s Finals run. At a minimum, Vincent is the early closer, much as Dennis Schröder often was last season, especially in critical matchups that require two-way players.”

It seems pretty clear that Gabe Vincent will be coming to the Lakers with an already clear cut role that could grow if he outplays D'Angelo Russell. Other rumors swirling around the NBA are indicating that the Lakers are still considering a trade of Russell, so it would be prudent to expect Vincent to get as many opportunities as possible to become the starting point guard.

Overall, the Lakers had a very successful NBA free agency that many believe was the best out of all the teams in the NBA. All of this will remain to be seen until next NBA season, but if the rumors are true, Gabe Vincent could be the Lakers starting point guard this fall.