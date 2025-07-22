The Los Angeles Lakers have made some moves to shore up their depth this offseason, with Marcus Smart's signing being the latest such transaction.

Upon announcing Smart's arrival, team president Rob Pelinka hyped up the impact of the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

“Adding a player like Marcus Smart to our roster allows us to compete at the highest level,” Pelinka said in a statement. “Marcus epitomizes what it means to prioritize winning above all else – whether that's making huge plays on the defensive end or hitting critical shots in key moments of the most intense games.

“He knows and understands playoff winning and will be a key leadership voice in our group. Surrounding our stars with two-way players like Marcus is critical to our overall vision of how we want to play and win next season. This is an exciting player acquisition, for sure.”

The Lakers announce they have signed Marcus Smart.

Smart has spent most of his career with the Boston Celtics and was most recently with the Washington Wizards after a midseason trade from the Memphis Grizzlies.

A few days ago, Smart and Washington agreed to a contract buyout, which, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, stipulates that Smart forfeit nearly $7 million. Fortunately for Smart, he will make up most of the difference with a $5.1 million salary this coming season with the Lakers, who also agreed to give Smart a player option for next year worth about $6 million.

Smart, 31, was a reliable defensive force for the Celtics from 2014 to 2023, helping Boston reach the NBA Finals in 2022. However, since being traded in the summer of 2023, he has played just 54 games in two seasons.

In addition to Smart, the Lakers have added the likes of Deandre Ayton, who was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers, and Smart's former Grizzlies teammate, Jake LaRavia, this summer.

For most of the offseason, though, the story surrounding the Lakers has been the future of LeBron James, whose agent hinted at a potential trade request. As of now, James and Luka Doncic are expected to be back in L.A. for their first full season as Lakers teammates later this year.