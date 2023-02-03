Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the NBA rumors have already begun to swirl, as the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns are among the suitors linked to the seven-time All-Star, according to multiple reports.

Irving has not shared a list of preferred trade destinations with the Nets, though he has expressed an interest in the Lakers in the past, and Los Angeles is indeed one of the teams expected to engage in trade talks with the Nets, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In addition, the Mavs, struggling to stay afloat in the standings despite an MVP-like effort from Luka Doncic, are also among the teams expected to pursue a Kyrie Irving trade, sources told NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Meanwhile, two other teams, the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns, have also been “buzzing around” in the NBA rumors mill, according to Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times.

That is quite the list of teams expected to engage in trade talks for Kyrie Irving.

Interestingly enough, only the Mavs and the Heat have solidified playoff spots in their respective conferences, while the Suns, who are currently destined for the Play-In Tournament, and the Lakers, are outside the playoff picture.

The likes of the Lakers, Mavs and Heat have all expressed interest in Irving in the past- with the Suns doing so when the Nets star was still a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving had requested to be signed-and-traded during the offseason before he ultimately decided to opt into the last year of his Nets contract.

Irving, whose contract negotiations with the Nets reportedly hit a snag, told the franchise that he’ll depart via free agency if he isn’t traded by the February 9 deadline.