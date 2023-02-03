The NBA world was once again shaken to its core as Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade prior to next week’s deadline. The news of Irving’s trade request left fans online dumbfounded. An hour prior to the news of Irving’s trade request breaking, the enigmatic point guard tweeted a cryptic message.

“To my Peers: JUST BE YOURSelf and GROW! Keep people around who CELEBRATE YOU unconditionally and appreciates all of the hard work that gets put in. Distance yourself from the folks who manipulate, hate, and hurt,” Irving tweeted.

On its face, that message can be seen as something taken at face value. In life, it’s typically solid advice to surround yourself with people who support you and distance yourselves from negativity. But now that Irving has requested a trade from the Nets, one must wonder if there was more to it.

Kyrie Irving is set to become a free agent after this season. That gives him a ton of leverage on a possible trade, as Brooklyn is unlikely to want to lose him for nothing. The Nets point guard recently met with team officials to talk about a contract extension, according to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

However, they failed to reach an agreement and Irving informed the team of his decision Friday. The Nets are 31-20 and fourth in the conference, 5.5 games behind the Boston Celtics. Irving is having a career year, averaging over 27 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.