Kyrie Irving shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Irving, who has been rumored to be a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers for some time now, sent Twitter into a frenzy following his request, with plenty of shocked reactions, jokes and Kyrie Irving Lakers speculation to be had. Here are some of the best reactions.

The NBA script >>> The NFL script. https://t.co/wJI9wrtS7K — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 3, 2023

With all the jokes about the NFL script going around, this Twitter user says, how about that NBA script?

It’s hard to argue with it either, as Kyrie Irving has now requested a trade for the second time in his career- and this is the third team that was seemingly set up for long-term success with him that will now likely be without him in the future.

The Nets star has had so much career movement going on that this person dubbed him, “Byrie Irving.” Well played, sir.

Byerie Irving, you know? — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) February 3, 2023

Others were amazed at the true saga of the life that is Kyrie Irving’s. It truly does seem like, as this user pointed out, that it never ends.

It never ends https://t.co/HYFA0oZtFk — NBA Quick Report™🏀 (@NBAquickreport) February 3, 2023

Finally, once people got past the initial shock of Kyrie Irving’s trade request, the Lakers speculation began.

Some wondered if a Kyrie Irving-Lakers trade could even happen, given the limited assets and draft capital in their possession.

The obvious question is if the Lakers can construct a deal that would get the Nets interested. LA might be the only team willing to take on Kyrie under these circumstances. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 3, 2023

Of course, some imagined the reaction of Lakers star LeBron James if he was told that the team didn’t have enough to put together a Kyrie Irving trade with the Nets.

That sounds about right.

One thing is for sure.

Irving has set the NBA world on fire with his request.

Fans will be watching very closely to see what happens with the Nets star before the NBA trade deadline.