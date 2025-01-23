The Los Angeles Lakers have had a decent first half to the 2024-25 NBA season, currently sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference ahead of Thursday evening's clash with the Boston Celtics. The Lakers haven't exactly been a picture of consistency thus far this year but are seeing continued greatness from LeBron James to help pick up the slack.

Now is the time of year when many a LeBron James team has seen its name spun through the trade rumor mill, and this year's iteration of the Lakers is no different with fans clamoring for Rob Pelinka and company to part with their dwindling future assets in hopes of maximizing the team's window to compete in the short term.

One name that has been brought up extensively as a Lakers target is Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler. However, a recent report from Shams Charania on ESPN's First Take made the prospects of that happening seem farfetched (per pickuphoop on X).

“They do have some players on this roster–Christian Wood, Jared Vanderbilt, players like Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish–how do you figure out a way to consolidate talent?” wondered Charania.

“…Every time they call on Walker Kessler in Utah, that asking price is really high. So that front office is trying to make calls, doing due diligence, but at the end of the day, it takes two teams to tango.”

How much would Kessler help the Lakers?

In just his third year, Walker Kessler has established himself as one of the best rebounders and shot blockers in the NBA, even if his game on the offensive end of the floor is limited at this point in time.

Inserting Kessler into the rotation would allow Anthony Davis to play his natural position of power forward, a desire he has made public over the years, and also give the Lakers more size in general, which would help them compete with teams like the Denver Nuggets.

At this point, Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss have given no indication that they are willing to part with the team's remaining future assets in order to maximize a potential championship window now, which has to be frustrating for LeBron James, who is playing at by far the highest level of anyone this far into their career.

The Lakers and Celtics will tip off at 10:00 PM ET.