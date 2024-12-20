The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly exploring several backup trade options as they continue to pursue a deal for Jonas Valanciunas, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. Valanciunas, currently under a three-year, $30 million contract, has been linked to a potential trade with the Washington Wizards. The 32-year-old center is averaging 12 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season while shooting 55.8% from the field.

In the event a deal for Valanciunas does not materialize, Fischer reports that the Lakers remain interested in Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III. Williams, in the third year of a four-year, $48 million contract, is averaging 9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 73.8% from the field. Despite his ongoing injury concerns, Williams’ defensive versatility and pick-and-roll potential have made him a key piece for Portland, and the team is reportedly hesitant to trade him.

Another target for the Lakers is Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler, who is posting averages of 11.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 72.8% from the field. Kessler is in the third year of his rookie-scale contract, making him a cost-effective option at $2.9 million this season and $4.8 million next season. It remains unclear whether the Jazz are open to moving him.

Lakers could explore multiple backup options to address frontcourt needs

Fischer also identified several additional names the Lakers could consider if other options fall through. Among them are Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher, Brooklyn Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe, Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards, and New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis. Each player brings different strengths and contract situations that could align with the Lakers’ needs for added depth.

Separately, Fischer noted that the Sacramento Kings have made Trey Lyles and Kevin Huerter available for trade, though there has been no indication of specific Lakers interest in those players.

The Lakers are currently 14-12 on the season and preparing for a key matchup against the Sacramento Kings, who hold a 13-14 record. As the team seeks to strengthen its roster, addressing size and depth remains a priority in maintaining their competitiveness in the Western Conference.