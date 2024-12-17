The Los Angeles Lakers are zeroing in on three specific positional needs as they approach the February 6 trade deadline, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. With LeBron James in his 22nd NBA season and turning 40 this month, and Anthony Davis still anchoring the team on both ends of the floor, the Lakers' front office is under pressure to maximize the championship window for the star duo.

The Lakers, who sit at 14-12 and hold the 10th seed in the Western Conference after a 116-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, have struggled to find consistency this season. While the team has made the playoffs the past two seasons, they were forced to go through the play-in tournament both times. In 2023, the Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals but fell short against the Denver Nuggets. In 2024, they exited in the first round, once again at the hands of the Nuggets.

Buha reports that the Lakers’ three identified needs are similar to last season: “a tough, physical, defensive-minded center,” “a big 3-and-D wing who complements Davis and James as a starter/closer,” and “a big, quick, athletic guard with point-of-attack defensive capabilities.” Addressing these areas could significantly bolster their roster as they look to regain their footing in the competitive Western Conference.

Lakers eye Nets wings and big man options to address key roster needs

Buha highlights a potential trade with the Brooklyn Nets as an ideal solution for the Lakers’ wing needs. Dorian Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson have emerged as realistic trade candidates. Both players provide size, defensive versatility, and perimeter shooting — key elements for complementing James and Davis.

Finney-Smith is shooting a career-best 45% from beyond the arc this season, while Johnson is averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game on 43.3% shooting from three. Either player would immediately strengthen the Lakers’ lineup, offering the type of reliable 3-and-D presence the team has lacked.

At the center position, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly exploring options to pair alongside Davis, allowing him to roam defensively, or to serve as a reliable backup. Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz stands out as a strong candidate. The 23-year-old center is averaging 11.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 72.8% from the field. Kessler’s defensive prowess and rebounding would provide the Lakers with a throwback to the formula that led them to the 2020 NBA championship.

Jonas Valanciunas of the Washington Wizards, however, remains a more realistic option. Frequently linked to the Lakers, Valanciunas averages 12 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 55.8% from the field. The veteran big man also adds some floor spacing, shooting 30.8% from three last season and 34.9% the season prior.

Defensive guard options emerge as urgency mounts to maximize title window

For the guard position, the Lakers are expected to target players who can provide point-of-attack defense and versatility. Dejounte Murray, who was heavily linked to the Lakers last season, remains a potential trade target. Murray has returned to action for the New Orleans Pelicans this season after suffering a fractured hand, appearing in 10 games and averaging 16.6 points, 6.8 assists, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 36.4% from the field.

Other potential guard options mentioned by Buha include Utah’s Collin Sexton and Toronto’s Bruce Brown Jr. Another name to watch is Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball. After missing two full seasons due to knee issues, Ball has appeared in 10 games this season, showcasing flashes of his defensive capabilities and court vision.

The Lakers’ inconsistent start and narrow margin for error highlight the urgency for roster upgrades. With James approaching 40 and Davis in his prime, the team’s window to contend for a title is shrinking.

The front office, led by general manager Rob Pelinka, will face significant decisions in the coming weeks. Whether it involves acquiring a wing like Finney-Smith or Johnson, shoring up the center position with Kessler or Valanciunas, or making a splash for a guard like Murray, the Lakers appear determined to address their shortcomings.

As trade rumors intensify, the moves made — or not made — will determine whether the Los Angeles Lakers can capitalize on the closing years of the LeBron James and Anthony Davis era.