The Utah Jazz have found themselves in the thick of trade rumors once again, with the Los Angeles Lakers being interested in Walker Kessler. The third-year big man could offer a stable defensive presence at the five-spot. The Athletic's Jovan Buha dove into some trade scenarios for the Lakers, one of those being Kessler.



“I think we need more time to see which guys become available,” Buha said. “Walker Kessler is a name that the Lakers have been interested in that would make a lot of sense and would allow you to either start a two-big look or probably more realistically bring him off the bench.”



Kessler has proved to be an elite shot blocker for the Jazz since entering the league. He's averaging 8.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks, and secured a top-three Rookie of the Year finish. So far this season, Kessler is averaging three blocks per game in only 25 minutes. Kessler was linked to the New York Knicks before the Jazz declined a trade.



Since starting at the center spot this season, Anthony Davis has thrived. He's averaging a league-leading 34 points, to go along with 11 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 steals. Those numbers stand out, especially for the center position. His rim protection, physicality, and perimeter defense stand out for someone his size. If the Lakers acquire Kessler, they could play a two-big lineup. However, that might not happen due to Davis's dominance.

How could the Lakers use Walker Kessler if they acquired him?

The 2020 Lakers championship-winning squad used a two-big lineup with Davis and JaVale McGee. The latter provided athleticism, rim protection, and a solid offensive game. For Kessler, he's much better defensively but isn't as polished offensively. However, the two-big look could deter opponents from getting to the basket. Teams know Davis is an elite shot-blocker and they could be in for a rude awakening if they don't do their homework on Kessler.



On the flip side, Los Angeles could use Kessler as a defensive anchor for the second unit. Currently, they have Jaxson Hayes, and Christian Koloko as their backup centers. Those players are solid in their own right but Kessler is an established shot blocker and interior defender. They're currently allowing the 18th most points in the league, despite having the fourth-best offense.



The current Utah big man could play a similar role with the Lakers. Although he could come off the bench, he could still play mid-to-high twenties in minutes. He could play a true paint beast role for a Los Angeles bench lacking it. With them seeking playoff contention, they're always looking for win-now players. With the Jazz rejecting two first-round picks for Kessler in the botched Knicks deal, they could seek more from Los Angeles if they decide to move on from the big man.