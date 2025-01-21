The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be involved in trade rumors as they're still trying to improve their team. Even after acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, there are still some holes on the roster, including the need for another center. Even though there's a need for depth, people around the league think that the Lakers may not go all in at the deadline, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

“As The Athletic reported after the Finney-Smith trade, the Lakers remain active on the trade market in pursuit of upgrades, according to team and league sources,” Buha wrote. “They continue to evaluate their roster and are cautiously optimistic that Jarred Vanderbilt’s looming return will give them clarity as to which positions and skills they need most. With just over two weeks remaining until the deadline, though, it’s time to assess whether this group is running out of time.

“The sense around the league, when talking to rival scouts and front-office personnel, is that standing pat or making a half-measure trade (likely one or two second-round picks) is more likely than the Lakers going all-in and trading both of their future first-round picks that can be moved. That’s dependent, of course, on the available players, asking prices and the team’s performance through the deadline.”

With the Lakers still working to get back players from injury, they may not have to make any more trades, but it wouldn't be surprising if they did make a move.

Lakers still active before the trade deadline

Since the beginning of the season, the Lakers have been in the market for a center so they can add depth to their frontcourt. Jonas Valanciunas has been a name that has consistently come up for the Lakers, and they have the assets to make the trade, but it's uncertain if they'll make the move. Anthony Davis has been their most consistent player at center which is no surprise, but they need depth behind him when he goes to the bench.

The Lakers may also need to look at acquiring a backup point guard after trading D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets. Austin Reaves has stepped up this season at the position, but just like Davis, he needs depth behind him as well. LeBron James can always be helpful in that department, but the Lakers also don't want him doing everything on the court.

Jared Vanderbilt seems to be close to coming back, and he can help them on defense and in the frontcourt. It's still uncertain when Christian Wood comes back, but he could help their frontcourt as well. As the trade deadline approaches, it'll be interesting to see if the Lakers decide to stand pat or make another move or two.