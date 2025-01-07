The Los Angeles Lakers are one foot in, one foot out for a trade involving Washington Wizards center, Jonas Valanciunas. After Valanciunas being involved in a potential Lakers trade for weeks, the franchise might be pulling the plug on any move. The Wizards are continually asking for draft capital, and Los Angeles isn't budging.

ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel explained what a Lakers and Valanciunas potential trade looks like. “League sources say the Washington Wizards have somewhat relented on their price for Jonas Valanciunas, but the Lakers still aren't thrilled with the idea of using their remaining second-round picks on him and the remaining years left on his contract,” Siegel said.

Los Angeles has been looking for a center to pair next to Anthony Davis and LeBron James for quite a while. Although Valanciunas isn't in his prime anymore, he is still a quality player. He can rebound at an elite level and has improved his face-up game. That alone can do wonders for the two Lakers stars.

Will a Jonas Valanciunas trade happen for the Lakers?

At this point, it's looking more and more unlikely. After all, they did trade D'Angelo Russell for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton about two weeks ago. They've been making moves but don't want to wait. Complacency will be the end of their season, especially with James and Davis continuing to age.

Still, the Lakers have quality centers they can use. Most notably, Davis has played plenty of minutes at center this season. While head coach JJ Redick wants to get him back to his normal position, Davis at the center spot does wonders for both sides. Furthermore, Jarred Vanderbilt is ready to make his return. That's another defensive-minded player who can rebound and guard nearly every position.

The rebounding will always be there for Valanciunas. Furthermore, Washington is asking for second-round picks. They carry some weight, but not that of a first-round pick or other players. Still, the Lakers are reluctant to include multiple second-round picks for the Lithuanian center.

The moves for Finney-Smith and Milton might've been what they were going to offer for Valanciunas. No matter what, Los Angeles is in a nice position themselves. They are fifth in the Western Conference and have been in that position consistently throughout the season.

A hypothetical for Valanciunas will ponder in Lakers fans' minds. Sometimes though, sticking with what you have is the best option, and that might be the case for Los Angeles.