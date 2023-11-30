The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly more interested in DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso over Zach LaVine as trade buzz heats up.

The Chicago Bulls are on the verge of blowing it up amid their terrible start to the season. And while Zach LaVine remains the focal point of any potential trade, there's no shortage of interest in DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, too. In fact, the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been heavily linked to LaVine, are reportedly more interested in DeMar and Caruso.

Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic (H/T The Volume Sports):

“I've actually heard that they're more interested in DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso. AC, he's the one that got away, Lakers fans, it still bothers them, inside the organization, it's still a very divisive topic. And then DeMar, he's someone the Lakers have courted for several years now. Both of those guys are on more manageable contracts. Alex has a partially guaranteed deal for next season, DeMar is on an expiring deal, he comes in and he's that over the top shot maker that the team doesn't really have outside of when LeBron's jumper is falling. Then Alex Caruso, one of the best point of attack defenders and we've seen the type of success he's had beside LeBron and AD in a Lakers jersey.”

Buha made sure to mention that LA is very much eyeing LaVine as well, but just based on financials and fit, the other two make much more sense. Caruso is someone who made a name for himself in the Purple and Gold and of course, Lakers fans cherish him. It's a shame he left in the first place, but it sounds like a real possibility the front office will do what they can to bring him back.

DeRozan meanwhile was set to join the Lakers before the sign-and-trade with the Bulls but Los Angeles chose Russell Westbrook instead. We know how that went. The Compton native is a mid-range magician and would certainly thrive as a shot-maker.

LaVine is only in Year Two of a five-year, $215 million contract. That's a lot of money for the Lakers to take on. Sure, the Bulls would love to keep DeRozan and Caruso, but they could get some nice young pieces and draft capital in return if the franchise does decide to rebuild.