The Bulls have made trading Zach LaVine their focal point, as the two parties appear to be heading towards a trade this season.

It seems like a matter of time before Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls part ways. LaVine has been with the Bulls since the start of the 2017-18 season and the former lottery pick has blossomed into a two-time All-Star talent at the shooting guard position. However, the organization's lack of success and LaVine's frustrations have led to the two sides exploring trade opportunities around the league.

While a trade does not appear to be imminent at this time, LaVine's departure from the Bulls seems destined. In fact, the team is already beginning to think about the future and what path they want to go down following LaVine's exit.

According to K.C. Johnson from NBC Sports Chicago, trading LaVine is the Bulls' “main organizational focal point.” Executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas has been fielding offers from rival teams regarding other players on Chicago's roster, but has made it clear that the Bulls want to evaluate what their roster looks like after trading LaVine before making any more decisions.

Change is inevitable for the Bulls, as this organization has been unable to find any success after investing in their star-studded core of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. Injuries have played their part in the Bulls' demise, as starting point guard Lonzo Ball has not played since the 2021-22 season due to ongoing knee issues.

LaVine is very likely to be traded from the Bulls ahead of February's trade deadline at this point, especially since he has his own frustrations with how things have gone through the years. League sources informed ClutchPoints recently that the Bulls are evaluating all of their roster options and have not ruled out the possibility of maximizing the trade value of multiple players on their roster.

Aside from LaVine, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams are two other players that have come up in trade discussions. DeRozan is another All-Star talent that rival teams have inquired about dating back to the offseason.

The Bulls are currently 5-14 and have lost eight of their last nine games. Currently finding themselves on a five-game losing skid, Zach LaVine and the Bulls will fall 10 games below .500 on the season with a loss on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.