The Los Angeles Lakers point guard situation has been a revolving door, with the team constantly trying to find the right player to complement and compensate for the age and growing injury problems of renowned playmaker LeBron James. The position is again their top priority this offseason.

There are multiple paths for Rob Pelinka and this front office to explore, but there are big financial and roster ramifications If La is feeling especially ambitious. A premium talent still in their prime like Damian Lillard or Trae Young might be a bit too Hollywood for the Lakers to pull off.

“Young and Lillard are names that have been discussed internally but appear nothing more than a pipe dream, given the current asking prices for stars on the trade market,” Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday.

Buha explained how even enigmatic free agent Kyrie Irving and Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet would entail a considerable sacrifice from LA. A sign-and-trade is the only feasible way to make the money work and could mean dealing way a valued role player like Rui Hachimura.

Tougher decisions would need to be made to acquire an MVP-caliber player in Damian Lillard or an assist and scoring machine like Trae Young. Though, it sounds like the Lakers just do not have the necessary capital to pull of such an earth-shattering move even if they are feeling bold enough.

Fans are hoping this team earnestly tries to capitalize on the remaining years of LeBron James. Whether they have their sights set on Chris Paul, Lillard or Young, LA must be operating with a dire sense of urgency.