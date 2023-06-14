The Toronto Raptors may have taken part in the NBA postseason during eight of the last 10 seasons, even winning their first championship just five years back, but recent rumblings suggest that the franchise may be open to tearing things down and officially embarking on a full-out rebuild.

Of course, their best course of action would be to look toward the upcoming NBA Draft as a starting point to get the ball rolling on a desired youth movement, though, per a report by ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, many across the association are unable to determine at this point what GM Bob Webster's plan may be, especially with the uncertain future of current franchise cornerstone, Pascal Siakam.

“Many around the NBA are curious to see if the Raptors will move up on draft night, as there's a sense that they could be significant trade players depending on how aggressively they want to get involved with the likes of Pascal Siakam and others,” Givony wrote. “Should they stand pat, targeting a guard with considerable upside as a shot-creator — such as Hood-Schifino — makes sense. However, adding shooting to this roster will also be another significant priority. There's a big glut of players in this range (Dick, Bufkin, Cason Wallace, Nick Smith Jr., Jett Howard), but Hood-Schifino's terrific physical traits along with the potential star power he offers could make him very attractive at this slot.”

Pascal Siakam has been at the center of a majority of Raptors-based rumors throughout this season, with many suspecting the organization could be open to moving on from their two-time All-Star.

Of course, eligible for a contract extension this summer, there is a chance Toronto looks to hold onto the highly talented forward for the long term in an attempt to continue contending within the Eastern Conference which, should this happen, Givony suggests Indiana Hoosiers standout Jalen Hood-Schifino could be a worthwhile option to consider with the 13 overall selection.