The Toronto Raptors, despite finding themselves involved in almost every trade talk that could alter the landscape of the league prior to the NBA trade deadline, have stood pat, choosing not to deal their core players, none of whom are more productive at the moment than Pascal Siakam. And try as other teams might, the most likely outcome for the Raptors remains keeping the 28-year old forward in town.

Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, it will take a “Godfather offer” for the Raptors front office to even consider dealing away Siakam. And for Siakam’s part, it seems like he reciprocates the Raptors’ sentiments towards him.

Amick added that a source revealed that Pascal Siakam’s reported preference is “to continue his career in Toronto”, so even as the Raptors sputter all the way to a lottery finish, it appears unlikely that Siakam would kick up a fuss and demand a trade.

Among all the Raptors who could be had in a potential trade, Siakam is undoubtedly the most impactful player a team could acquire. At the moment, he is averaging 24.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, continuing his ascent as one of the best all-around forwards in the entire association.

But with teams around the league keeping an eye out for the Kevin Durant situation in Brooklyn, Pascal Siakam’s prospective suitors might very well see first how that unfolds before forking over a ton of assets for someone who, while incredible, pales in comparison to KD.

Moreover, feelings change, and in the NBA, feelings change on a whim. It may not take long until Siakam and/or the Raptors change their minds. Nevertheless, at present, it seems like the most likely outcome is for Spicy P to stay in the North past the February 9 trade deadline.