The Toronto Raptors are facing plenty of uncertainties this 2023 offseason, but none bigger than the direction they would want to take moving forward.

According to reports, the Raptors are still pondering what they want to do as a team starting in the 2023-24 season. Do they want to keep their core and try to improve it in a bid to contend for the championship? Or are they ready to rebuild and blow up their current roster to gain some assets that would them fast track their return to relevance?

Whatever Masai Ujiri and the Raptors’ top brass decide to do, it will have major implications on their offseason moves.

“So I think you have a fascinating situation happening in Toronto right now. And the reason it is fascinating is in talking to folks that have been in touch with the Raptors recently, the Raptors don’t seem to know which direction they’re going to take,” ESPN reporter and NBA insider Brian Windhorst said in his podcast recently.

“Whether or not they are going to focus on re-signing Fred VanVleet, extending Pascal Siakam, potentially making other roster upgrades. Or whether or not they’re going to send Fred VanVleet in a sign-and-trade, maybe investigate moving other players be it OG Anunoby or Pascal Siakam.”

The Raptors failed to make it to the 2023 playoffs, so it’s not surprising why Ujiri and co. are in limbo of what to do next. They don’t have a bad team at all, but it’s also not a championship contender as it’s currently constructed.

If the Raptors opt to rebuild, former Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes could be at the core of it. The team could end up moving the likes of Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and other valuable vets on their roster as they look to stockpile assets for the future.