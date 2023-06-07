Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving created a lot of buzz recently when it was reported that he's trying to recruit Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to come play with him in Dallas instead.

While a lot of fans and experts have shut down the talks, especially since it seems unlikely that the Mavs can pull off a trade of such magnitude with the little assets they have, a new report emerged and claimed that LeBron himself didn't close the door on the possibility.

Apparently, when Kyrie asked LeBron to join him in Dallas, James replied with, “I'll think about it” (via Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports Network).

Was told that Kyrie asked LeBron to come Dallas and play for the Mavs LeBron’s reply on the phone was: “I’ll think about it.” https://t.co/3cnC2eekbe pic.twitter.com/UKJhyE8MQ4 — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) June 7, 2023

Of course it's uncertain what LeBron James truly feels about playing in Dallas with Kyrie Irving. Sure, they have history, but it might be hard for James to leave Los Angeles where his family is at. Bronny even committed to USC in what many see as a move to stay close with his family.

There is the possibility that James is also trying to get some leverage over the Lakers with the latest rumors. To recall, when their season ended, James made his future in LA the main focus when he hinted that he could potentially retire. Similar to the current Mavs links, many see it as his way to put more pressure on the front office to make something happen.

For all we know, it's Irving who might end up joining the Lakers instead, though that will be difficult for the Purple and Gold to pull off as well considering their salary cap restrictions.

Both Lakers and Mavs fans can only stay patient for now as they await what will happen in the postseason. The two teams definitely need to make some key changes in order to be title contenders, though a blockbuster deal involving LeBron will definitely be shocking.