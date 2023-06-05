Kyrie Irving is one of the premier free agents in the NBA this offseason, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will return to the Dallas Mavericks after they traded for him midway through the 2022-23 season. While Irving could still leave the team, Mavs fans will likely rejoice after hearing that Irving has reportedly reached out to LeBron James to see whether or not he would be interested in teaming up with himself and Luka Doncic in Dallas.

Via Shams Charania:

“Sources: Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas. Irving is a free agent this offseason.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is a shocking development that could drastically alter the landscape of the NBA if it were to be pulled off. Irving and James were teammates back in the day with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and have been rumored to be interested in pairing up again in the future. Irving tried unsuccessfully to force his way to the Los Angeles Lakers last offseason, and seems to be recruiting James to the Mavs instead now.

Whether or not this deal is even possible remains to be seen, but it looks like Irving believes that his future is in Dallas. With James obviously frustrated with how LA has built their roster around him, could he end up agreeing to Irving's proposition and try to force his way to the Mavs? While nothing is imminent, this bombshell revelation has quickly become the top storyline to follow with the NBA offseason right around the corner.