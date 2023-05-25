There has been a lot of speculation about whether LeBron James will return for the 2023-2024 NBA season since the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the expectation is James will be back next season.

“LeBron James played the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer,” Shams Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. “…He’s gonna take the next couple months to get reenergized and I fully expect him to play next season.”

Outside of the expectation that LeBron James will return for the 2023-2024 NBA season, the biggest news is that he was playing with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery. Regardless, many NBA fans will be happy to hear that James is not planning on retiring yet.

There has been speculation that James could play on a different team next year, but it is unknown if there is anything to those claims. It would make sense for James to stick with the Lakers next season, as his son, Bronny James will be playing with the USC basketball program.

After the 2023-2024 season, James has a player option in his contract and could potentially choose to sign with a team that selects Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft, if he does declare.

For now, the Lakers will look to build on the positive developments that happened during the 2022-2023 season. The front office added depth that helped the team reach the Western Conference Finals.