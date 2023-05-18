Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Los Angeles Lakers‘ LeBron James had a proud moment on Wednesday when his son Bronny James officially signed his letter of intent to play for USC basketball. He wasn’t able to be there amid the Lakers playing the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, but he made sure to share his pride on Instagram.

LeBron James' son Bronny is USC bound as he signed his letter of intent yesterday at his high school, Sierra Canyon ✍️ (📸: @KingJames/ IG) pic.twitter.com/7K8NnuyPBT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 18, 2023

It has been a meteoric rise through the college basketball prospect rankings for Bronny James. Just a few years ago he was not considered an NBA prospect, but now is looking like a certain one-and-done for USC basketball. A senior season where he blossomed into an elite player on both ends is the reason he is now a Trojan.

For LeBron James, it is every father’s dream coming true in front of his eyes. LeBron and Bronny playing together at some point in the NBA seems like an inevitability and will be quite the milestone in James’ storied career.

Although Bronny’s commitment is undoubtedly a huge personal deal for LeBron, he has to remain focused on avoiding an 0-2 deficit to the Nuggets in Game 2 on Thursday. If he wants to do so, he and the Lakers will have to come out with much more energy to start the game than they did in Game 1.

Bronny and the James gang will be watching their dad try to even the series in Denver on Thursday and hopefully return home with the series tied. Once LeBron James is back in Los Angeles, he will officially be able to celebrate the commitment to USC basketball with his son Bronny. Until then, the Nuggets will be the top priority.