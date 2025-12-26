The Los Angeles Lakers stumbled on Christmas Day, losing 119-96 to the Houston Rockets in front of a packed house at Crypto. Afterward, JJ Redick was not happy and alluded that the team did not seem to care about the contest. Kendrick Perkins disagreed with this take, blaming Redick for his lack of accountability in guiding LeBron James and Luka Doncic, while speaking on Get Up, ESPN.

“It’s always somebody else’s fault. It’s never JJ Redick’s fault.” Kendrick Perkins putting the Lakers coach on the spot 🗣️ (via @GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/h57e5Rzcmu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Perkins explained that James and Doncic have body language. However, he also added that he did see them complaining after calls. But Perkins emphasized that poor effort was a reflection of the coach.

The Lakers played unorganized basketball, giving the ball away 16 times, including many first-half turnovers that let the game get away quickly. Also, their defense was subpar, allowing the Rockets to shoot 53.3% from the floor. But the biggest issue was on the boards. Amazingly, the Rockets won the board battle 48-25, including 17 offensive rebounds, which led to multiple second-chance opportunities.

Doncic was unhappy with the officiating and his team's performance. He did not play his best game, scoring 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting. But he also had a -25 as the Rockets did everything they could to frustrate him. James was also mild in this game, scoring 18 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the floor.

The Lakers also lost Austin Reaves to a calf injury, and his timeline for a return is unknown at this time. Prior to this week, the Lakers had not lost two games in a row this season. Now, they have lost three in a row. While Redick is frustrated with this team, he must also rein them in to prevent a further slide. The Lakers' first chance to end their losing streak will come on Sunday when they host the Sacramento Kings.