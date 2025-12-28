Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is trending toward being available for Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, but his role is expected to come with clear limitations.

The second-year standout has been dealing with a heel issue and was officially listed as questionable on Friday, raising concerns about his workload heading into Week 17. NFL insider Adam Schefter provided clarity on the situation, explaining both the optimism and the caution surrounding Harrison’s status.

“Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a heel injury, is expected to play vs. the Bengals but his snaps will be managed, per source,” Schefter posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Schefter’s update aligns with how Arizona handled Harrison just one week ago. After returning to action against the Atlanta Falcons, Harrison was clearly not at full strength, playing only 51 percent of the offensive snaps. The limited usage showed up in the box score, as he finished with just one catch for 14 yards on three targets in a frustrating outing.

Through 11 games this season, Harrison has remained one of the Cardinals’ most productive offensive pieces, totaling 41 receptions for 608 yards and four touchdowns. However, the heel injury has forced the coaching staff to balance his importance to the offense with the need to protect him physically, resulting in managed snap counts for the second straight game.

From a broader perspective, Harrison’s limitations also impact the rest of Arizona’s passing attack. With his snaps expected to be monitored again, opposing defenses can key in on other targets, and it potentially lowers the ceiling for wideout Michael Wilson as well. That challenge becomes even steeper against a Cincinnati secondary that has largely kept opposing receivers in check this season.

Cincinnati is riding momentum behind Joe Burrow, who recently earned AFC Player of the Week honors, and continues to lean on elite weapons like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Meanwhile, Arizona’s offense, led by Jacoby Brissett, faces an uphill battle against a disciplined Bengals defense.

Harrison’s availability, albeit limited, still offers Arizona a boost as it evaluates its young core down the stretch. How effectively the Cardinals manage his snaps on Sunday could shape both the outcome against Cincinnati and decisions about his usage as the season winds down.